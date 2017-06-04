Kerry: Trump Saying He’ll Get Better Climate Deal Like OJ Saying He Will Find The Real Killer

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump promising to negotiate a new deal on the Paris climate accord is like OJ Simpson saying he will find the real killer.

Kerry said, “Last year because of Paris, more money was spent on alternative renewable and sustainable development research and implementation than on fossil fuels. And when Donald Trump says to the world, well, we’re going to negotiate a better deal, I mean, you know, he’s going to go out and find a better deal. That’s like — I mean that’s like O. J. Simpson saying he’s going to find the real killer. He’s not going to do that because he doesn’t believe in it. If you did believe it, you wouldn’t pull out of Paris. America has unilaterally ceded global leadership on this issue.”