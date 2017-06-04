Kerry: Trump’s Travel Ban ‘Cannon Fodder’ for the Terrorist Recruiters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from some Muslim-majority countries “will be cannon fodder to the recruiters.”

Kerry said, “A travel ban will be cannon fodder to the recruiters. It’s the worst thing we can do. But we do need to do—we do extraordinary screening—but a great deal more effort has to go into the building of community, the reaching out and working with these entities, with these sectors of society, so that there is not as significant a gap as there is in many parts of the world.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

1067