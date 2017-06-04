MSNBC Anchor Asks If Trump Trying To Provoke A Domestic Terror Attack ‘For His Own Gain’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday, MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts asked twice if President Donald Trump is trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack in order to “prove himself right” about Islamic terrorism.

In separate interviews, Roberts asked if Trump’s tweets had the nefarious motive, first with Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and then with former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean.

Trump’s tweet about Saturday’s terror attacks in London read, “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse.”

Roberts asked Reed, “The president doesn’t want us to be politically correct, right? So let’s not be PC about this. Is the president trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack with this Twitter rant, because, only to prove himself right?”

Roberts later repeated the inquiry to Dean, “I asked this of Mayor Reed, but it seems like the president is trying to provoke something that he can politicize more for his own gain in America. Do you feel that way?”

Dean answered,”I just think he’s — well, I think he’s totally incompetent.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

1238