Warner on Russia Probe: ‘We Have No Smoking Gun at This Point’

Sen. Warner on reports of Russian collusion: "We have no smoking gun at this point, but there is a lot of smoke" https://t.co/Hg4Xacplzn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this week’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.” Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said the committee has not found a smoking gun in its investigating of Russia’s meddling in the United States presidential election and collusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Warner said, “There is a lot of smoke. We have no smoking gun at this point, but there is a lot of smoke.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN

1092