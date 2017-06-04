Skip to content

Warner on Russia Probe: ‘We Have No Smoking Gun at This Point’

by Pam Key4 Jun 20170

On this week’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.” Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said the committee has not found a smoking gun in its investigating of Russia’s meddling in the United States presidential election and collusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

Warner said, “There is a lot of smoke. We have no smoking gun at this point, but there is a lot of smoke.”

