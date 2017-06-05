Behar on ‘N-word’ Flap: ‘Bill Maher Is One of the Good Guys’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Monday’s “The View” on ABC, co-host Joy Behar reacted to Bill Maher using the “n-word” on his HBO show over the weekend, calling the “Real Time” host “one of the good guys” in the fight against President Donald Trump.

“Bill Maher is one of the good guys in this fight against Trump right now,” Behar said. “I believe that he is anyway, and I feel like, you know, not to deflect from what he said because he already apologized, but Donald Trump and his people that ran his real estate agent, they actually practiced racism.”

She continued, “They discriminated against black people in housing. To me, that is a much more egregious sin than saying any kind of word. You know. To me.”

Behar then said that there “seems” to be an “assault on comedians” with the backlash both Maher and Kathy Griffin have received in the last week.

“Let’s not lose perspective about comedians and words and things that comedians are saying because there seems to be this assault on comedians, and in the Kathy Griffin case, which I think you’re going to bring up, there is a lot of overkill going on right now. Okay, she made a mistake, she did something stupid, she said she’s sorry and now they’re piling on her like she’s Charles Manson. Get over it,” Behar concluded.

