CNN’s Acosta: Was Trump ‘Attacking the Mayor of London Because He Is Muslim?’

Monday at the White House press briefing, CNN reporter Jim Acosta asked if President Donald Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter because he was Muslim.

Acosta said, “There are going to be folks who are going to ask the question was the president attacking the major of London because he is Muslim.”

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Not at all. And I think to suggest something like that is utterly ridiculous.”

