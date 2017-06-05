Conway Slams Media for ‘Obsession’ With Trump’s Tweets

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on NBC’s “Today,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized the media’s obsession with President Donald Trump’s tweets.

When co-host Savannah Guthrie asked about Trump’s tweets criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan Conway said, “It wasn’t a political attack, Savannah. As was buried in that report, one-sided report, here’s the other side. That the president stands firmly with the people of the U.K. He spoke to the prime minister of the entire country, Theresa May, that same night. And yesterday, he announced his support for the U.K. people. I was in the Ford Gala when he said, ‘We will get these people, bring them to justice. The bloodbaths have to stop.'”

“You want to make this about something other than what’s it’s about,” she continued, “I’m not going to allow, the day and a half after terrorist did it again, whether ISIS-inspired or ISIS-directed. They’re savage murders. It’s an evil slaughter as the president said last night. I’m going to not let him be seen as the perpetrator here. For every time you said Russia, imagine if you said ISIS. Every time you say Twitter, imagine if you said, terrorist. Maybe we would have a different type of vigilance.”

She added, “So we’ve got the 23rd ISIS-inspired or directed attack taking innocent lives, children in Manchester, children in Nice, we want to know, put some blame-worthiness on President Trump. I’m not going to allow it. Here’s what he’s doing as president of the United States and commander in chief, standing firm because an attack on London is an attack on American values. Also, they’re our greatest ally. We stand with them. We will do whatever it takes to help them moving forward. The State Department, the president, everybody else involved, me, now, will express our condolences. We’ve expressed that publicly and he’s expressed it privately to prime minister may as well. This obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president.”

(h/t Politico)

