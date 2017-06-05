Gorka to CNN’s Chris Cuomo: You Have Spun ‘Classic Fake News’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” White House aide Sebastian Gorka battled with host Chris Cuomo for over 15 minutes in a contentious exchange.

Cuomo opened the segment by saying, “Sean Spicer, everybody else around the president, scolded the media, ‘Stop calling it a travel ban—this executive order. That’s not what it is, you fake news people.’ Then President Trump says what we’ve known all along, Sebastian, it is a ban. He likes that it’s a ban. He likes the original ban and that’s what he wants everybody to know. Why play the games?”

Gorka responded, “There are no games. The president can call it whatever he likes because he has the constitutional authority to control whoever comes into this country, Chris. That’s his job. The constitutional precedence and administrative law give him that right. If he wants to call it a ban, he’s the president, he’s the chief officer of this administration and he has every right to do that.”

Watch (Part 2):

It went downhill from there with Cuomo accusing Gorka of being “the purveyor of spin” and Gorka shouting back that CNN is “classic fake news.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN