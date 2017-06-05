Krauthammer Predicts Comey Hearing Will Be ‘a Bust’ — ‘If It Were Obstruction, Then He Is Indicting Himself’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer predicted the upcoming Senate hearing that will include testimony former FBI Director James Comey.

Krauthammer noted that many want to hear whether or not Comey would suggest Trump had obstructed justice over Comey’s agency’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

However, Krauthammer doubted that possibility because for Comey to do so would be self-indicting.

“Here there is one question — did the president obstruct justice?” Krauthammer said. “That’s what everybody is waiting for. I don’t think there’s anything of great interest other than that. And his answer I think is going to be obvious. He will navigate to a point where he says, ‘Well, there might’ve been some pressure but it’s not obstruction.’ Why? Because if it were obstruction, then he is indicting himself. For not resigning, for not making a statement, for not bringing it out in the open. So he can’t say it’s obstruction which is what everybody who wants to see Trump destroyed is waiting to hear. So what we will hear is something navigating in between and saying well, it ‘Well, it wasn’t really pressure, he was speaking on behalf of an associate, a friend. It could be interpreted in various ways.’ That’s what I think is going to happen and that’s why I think it’s going to be a bust.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor