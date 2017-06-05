Steyn on Doomsday Climate Change Predictions: ‘It’s Cartoon Science’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” conservative commentator Mark Steyn mocked the celebrities and other high-profile liberals who have predicted the end of times since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Watch:



“If [Trump] had known that destroying the planet was going to send the left and the media crazy to this degree, he’d have done it a lot earlier,” Steyn said to host Neil Cavuto.

“It’s cartoon science. That’s why they like it, because it’s simple and it appeals to them,” he added later. “These people are invested in a cartoon idea of science that actually thinks that if you get all of the clever people around the table, they can set the global thermostat for the year 2100 and the planet is going to comply with that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent