Teen Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 91-Year-Old Man With a Cane

Per a NY Post report, authorities have charged the teenager involved in hitting an elderly Manhattan man with a cane.
Saul Nunez, 19, was seen on video beating 91-year-old Juan Llorens with a cane Friday until someone nearby intervened.
Llorens suffered a bloody gash on his left ear that required stitches.
Nunez ran off after the attack, but was arrested Saturday and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
