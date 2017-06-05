Teen Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 91-Year-Old Man With a Cane

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Per a NY Post report, authorities have charged the teenager involved in hitting an elderly Manhattan man with a cane.

Saul Nunez, 19, was seen on video beating 91-year-old Juan Llorens with a cane Friday until someone nearby intervened.

Llorens suffered a bloody gash on his left ear that required stitches.

Nunez ran off after the attack, but was arrested Saturday and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

