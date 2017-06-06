ABC’s Karl: Sources Say Sessions Was More Than Willing to Resign

. @jonkarl : After Trump lashed out at his AG, Sessions said he was more than willing to resign, sources say https://t.co/m6GCP8mT0U pic.twitter.com/Sp4GQT7HnX

Tuesday, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reported his sources told him the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had become so strained that recently Sessions suggested to Trump he could resign.

Recent reports say the troubles began when the attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation.

