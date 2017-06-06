Skip to content

ABC’s Karl: Sources Say Sessions Was More Than Willing to Resign

by Pam Key6 Jun 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday, ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl reported his sources told him the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions had become so strained that recently Sessions suggested to Trump he could resign.

Recent reports say the troubles began when the attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.