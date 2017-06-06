Muslim Groups Unhappy With Indianapolis ‘Perfect Man’ Billboard

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A billboard in Indianapolis, IN is stirring controversy among local Muslim groups, says a Fox 59 report.

The billboard, seen going southbound I-465 near the Washington Street exit mocks the prophet Mohammed as “The Perfect Man.”

The billboard then lists six bullet points about Mohammed to describe him. The points include: “Married a 6-year-old,” “Slave owner & dealer,” “rapist,” “Beheaded 600 Jews in one day,” “13 wives, 11 at one time” and “Tortured & killed unbelievers.”

“I was a little disappointed when I saw that,” Farial Khatri of the Islamic Society of North America told Fox 59.

“We do support free speech, but we do realize this is also rooted in bigotry,” Kahtri added.

According to Fox 59, the Muslim Alliance of Indiana plans to raise money to put up its own billboard close by to spread a message of peace and kindness.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo