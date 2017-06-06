Watch: Dem Sen Kamala Harris, DHS Chief Have Testy Exchange Over Sanctuary Cities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly got into a heated exchange over funding for sanctuary cities.

Partial transcript as follows:

HARRIS: So are you aware that there are local law enforcement —

KELLY: Can I finish once before you interrupt me?

HARRIS: Sir, with all due respect —

KELLY: With all due respect, senator.

HARRIS: Are you instructing local law enforcement leaders that they can overlook a DHS detainer request so they’re not exposed to criminal liability?

KELLY: We talk to them about whatever they’re comfortable with, whatever they think they can do within the interpretation of their local attorney generals, as an example or local lawyers.

HARRIS: So when they are —

KELLY: Can I finish once?

HARRIS: Excuse me, I am asking the questions.

KELLY: But I am trying to answer the questions.