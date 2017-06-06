Watch: Dem Sen Kamala Harris, DHS Chief Have Testy Exchange Over Sanctuary Cities

Tuesday at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly got into a heated exchange over funding for sanctuary cities.
Partial transcript as follows:
HARRIS: So are you aware that there are local law enforcement —
KELLY: Can I finish once before you interrupt me?
HARRIS: Sir, with all due respect —
KELLY: With all due respect, senator.
HARRIS: Are you instructing local law enforcement leaders that they can overlook a DHS detainer request so they’re not exposed to criminal liability?
KELLY: We talk to them about whatever they’re comfortable with, whatever they think they can do within the interpretation of their local attorney generals, as an example or local lawyers.
HARRIS: So when they are —
KELLY: Can I finish once?
HARRIS: Excuse me, I am asking the questions.
KELLY: But I am trying to answer the questions.
