Christie: Trump an Outsider Not ‘Steeped In’ Government, Was Using ‘Normal New York City Conversation’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) offer his explanation for President Donald Trump’s alleged interactions with former FBI Director James Comey.

Christie told host Nicolle Wallace much of it had to do with Trump employing “normal New York City conversation” and not being aware of how those in government might interpret it.

“You know, what people don’t understand is that they elected an outsider president,” Christie said. “They elected someone who had never been inside government and quite frankly never interacting with the government except at the local level. And so, the idea of the way, the tradition of these agencies is not something that he’s ever been steeped in. And so, here I think over the course of time, and we can talk about different examples, what you’re seeing is a president who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City conversation.”

