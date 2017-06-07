Intel Chief Coats: ‘I’ve Never Felt Pressure to Intervene or Interfere’ With an Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday at the Senate Intelligence Committee’s hearing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said he had never “felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way ” with an ongoing investigation.

Coats said, “First of all, I’m always — I — I told you, and I committed to the committee that I would be available to testify before the committee. I don’t think this is the appropriate venue to do this in, given that this is an open hearing, and a lot of confidential information relative to intelligence or other matters — I just don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to do that in this situation.”

“And then, secondly, when I was asked yesterday to respond to a piece that I was told was going to be written and printed in The Washington Post this morning, my response to that was, in my time of service — which is in interacting with the president of the United States or anybody in his administration, I have never been pressured,” he continued. “I’ve never felt pressure to intervene or interfere in any way and shape — with shaping intelligence in a political way, or in relationship.”

