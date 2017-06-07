Paul Ryan: Not Appropriate for Trump to Ask for Comey’s Loyalty

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on MSNBC’s ”For the Record,” while discussing the statement from former FBI Director James Comey ahead of his congressional testimony scheduled for Thursday, House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) said it was “obviously” not appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask for loyalty from an FBI director.

When asked if he believes it is appropriate for the president to ask for loyalty from the FBI director, Ryan said “Yeah, No. Obviously, I don’t think that is. I think Director Comey will probably get a lot of questions about that tomorrow.”

He added, “Yes, FBI directors are supposed to be independent. That’s something that’s very, very critical.”

