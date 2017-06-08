Comey: AG Lynch Directed Me to Call Hillary Email Investigation a ‘Matter’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, former FBI Director James Comey said former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch had asked him to call the FBI investigation into former Secretary of State and then-Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information on a private email server a “matter.”

Comey said, “There were other things that contributed to that. One significant item I can’t. I know the committee’s been briefed on. There’s been public accounts of it which are nonsense. But I understand the committee has been briefed on the classified facts. Probably the only other consideration I guess can talk about in an open setting is at one point the attorney general had directed me not to call it an investigation but instead to call it matter, which confused me and concerned me. But that was one of the bricks in the load that led me to conclude I have to step away from the department if we’re to close this case credibly.”

