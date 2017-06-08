Comey: I Kept Records on Trump Meeting Over Concern ‘He Might Lie’

Comey on why he kept records on meetings with Pres. Trump: "I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting." pic.twitter.com/F0ryg6afLl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, former FBI Director James Comey said he kept detailed notes about his discussions with President Donald Trump because he “was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting.”

Comey said, “A combination of things. I think the circumstances the subject matter and the person I was interacting with. Circumstances first, I was alone with the president of the United States, or the president-elect, soon to be president. The subject matter, I was talking about matters that touch on the FBI’s core responsibility and relate to the president-elect personally. And then the nature of the person. I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting so I thought it really important to document. That combination of things I never experienced before but it led me to believe I have to write it down and I have to write it down in a very detailed way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

17