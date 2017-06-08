FNC’s Wallace: Comey’s Testimony Legally Good For Trump, Politically ‘Very Damaging’ 8 Jun, 2017 8 Jun, 2017

Thursday on Fox News Channel's special coverage of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony, "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace said while Comey's testimony was good news legally for President Donald Trump, "politically" he thought it was "very damaging."

Wallace said “If I were Donald Trump’s lawyer I’d be pretty happy, because he repeatedly said up to the day he was fired, Comey said that there was no evidence that led to an investigation of Donald Trump He was not under investigation and on the question of obstruction of justice, while he said that was an open question, that will have to be decided by the special counsel Robert Muller. He certainly didn’t indicate that he viewed it as obstruction of justice or at least a prosecutable case. He said he had no doubt that Trump was directing him to end the investigation, but as I say, as a lawyer, I would take some solace in both of those. My guess is when Marc Kasowitz, the president’s lawyer comes out sometime between 1:30 and 2:00 today, he’s going to declare victory and say Comey cleared Trump. And in a legal sense, you could say that he did.

He continued, “Politically, I thought it was very damaging to the president. As has been pointed out by Shannon repeatedly, James Comey called the president a liar, said that he lied about the FBI was in disarray, that he defamed him and the FBI, said that the reason he kept those kinds of notes in the first place is that he thought that this was the kind of man who would lie about those kinds of things. It’s not good stuff to have said on national television. And as been noted before, I think the strongest point about Flynn and why it what was so improper what the president said about Flynn in that Oval Office meeting on February 14, as you said, why on earth would you kick out the attorney general, the vice president, and the chief of staff if it was going to be something innocent? That was a very strong evidence.”

(h/t Grabien)