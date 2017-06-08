Skip to content

Watch: Woman Attacks McDonald’s Employee Over Wait Time for McChicken Sandwich

by Breitbart TV8 Jun 20170

A fight broke out in an Iowa McDonald’s over a McChicken sandwich Saturday.

Per NY Post, the woman seen in the video going over the Des Moines, IA McDonald’s counter attacking the McDonald’s employee was upset with the wait time for the sandwich she ordered.

Police arrested Valerie Shepherd, 21, and charged her with assault causing injury and disorderly conduct.

