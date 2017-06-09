Chelsea Manning Thanks Obama in First Post-Release Interview: ‘I’ve Been Given a Chance’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday in a portion of an interview that aired ABC, Chelsea Manning, a transgender former U.S. Army soldier that served seven years at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Ft. Leavenworth after being convicted by a military tribunal for violating the Espionage Act, thanked former President Barack Obama.

Obama, shortly before leaving office, commuted Manning’s sentence 35-year sentence to seven years.

“Thank you,” Manning said to Obama in the interview ABC’s Juju Chang.

“I’ve been given a chance,” Manning added. “That’s all I asked for was a chance. That’s it, and now this is my chance.”

