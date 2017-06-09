Coulter: ‘Utterly Outrageous’ for Comey to Not Publicly Clear Trump

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter said it was “utterly outrageous” that former FBI Director James Comey refused to publicly clear President Donald Trump of any collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Coulter told host Tucker Carlson, “[W]e did not know, up until the testimony was released the night before Comey testified, that he had, in fact, as Trump said in his letter firing Comey, three times told President Trump that he was not under investigation. And what were his grounds for refusing to tell the public that?”

“It’s the most insane thing I’ve ever heard,” Coulter added later.

