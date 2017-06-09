Gohmert: ‘Leaker-in-Chief’ James Comey ‘Needed To Go’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet responding to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee a day earlier.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Gohmert said the tweet was “appropriate” and he added Comey’s hypocrisy knew “no bounds” given the prosecutions of leakers during the prior Obama administration.

“Well, it was an appropriate tweet, but I liked the Ace of Spade’s tweet yesterday,” Gohmert said. “He said, ‘Comey, Loretta Lynch told me to lie, and I didn’t write that down. But I wrote down Trump’s stuff because I was afraid he might lie.’ I mean, the hypocrisy just knows no bounds. It’s incredible. And for it to turn out that the guy that was head of the FBI while the Obama administration prosecuted more leakers than all the other administrations put together and it turns out he was a leaker-in-chief. It’s pretty dramatic stuff.”

Later he Gohmert applauded Trump’s decision to fire Comey earlier this year.

“That was an example of him not being honest and truthful,” he added. “Thank God he fired him. The more we find out, this guy needed to go. He was a problem. He had no problem with Loretta Lynch telling him to lie, misrepresent the truth. But oh my goodness, let’s do what we can to hurt Trump. He needed to go.”

