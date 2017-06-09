Pelosi: When Republicans Voted For Trump, It Was Like ‘Any Mammal Will Do’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said when Republicans voted for President Donald Trump they were voting a “certain way,” almost like “any mammal will do.”

When asked if Trump was a dealmaker, Pelosi said, “I will give you this as an example, the first meeting we had, House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans leadership in the White House, this is a big deal. I mean it feels you with some pride to have a seat at the table and a new president, I have been at that meeting with President George W. Bush as a leader and same thing with President Obama, and now here we are with a new president. The first thing he says, ‘You know I won the popular vote.’ Well, I thought since he’s being unconventional so will I. Because I was respectful with President Bush and we worked closely with him —”

Joe Scarborough interjected, “I bet you are missing him now?

Pelosi replied, “He told me I would. He said, ‘You’re going to miss me.’ That was a long time ago. I wish he were president now. I wish Mitt Romney were president. I wish John McCain were president. As far as the Republicans, the people that voted, it’s almost like any mammal will do. They were just voting a certain way.”

She continued her story, “When he said that, I said, ‘That’s not true, there is no evidence to support what you just said.’ If we were going to work together, we have to stipulate to a certain set of facts. When we work with President Bush or when we work across the aisle, we all have to start at a place where we are dealing with facts, evidence, and data and you can compromise. You cannot make things up. He said, ‘Well 3 or 4 million people voted illegally.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s not true.’ And he said ‘and I am not counting California.’ That was pretty sad because he didn’t understand his place in history.”

Pelosi also said Trump does not sleep enough, adding, “I’m concerned about his fitness for office.”

