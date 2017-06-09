Rapper Ice Cube Hammers Maher for ‘N-word’: ‘Sometimes You Sound Like a Redneck Trucker’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher apologized for his use of the “n-word” during an interview with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) during last week’s broadcast of his program.

However, despite that apology and a stern lecture from his earlier guest Michael Eric Dyson, Maher took on heat from rapper Ice Cube for the racial slur at the end of his panel segment.

“I knew you was going to a fuck up sooner or later,” Ice Cube said. “I did. I did. I love your show. You got a great show. But you’ve been bucking up against that line the little bit. You got a lot of black jokes. You do.”

“Sometimes you sound like a redneck trucker,” he added. “Yes, you do.”

Ice Cube went on to castigate Maher for using the term and said when he heard a “white person” use it, it felt like a “knife stabbing” him.

