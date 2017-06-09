Skip to content

Sharpton: Pence Is a ‘True Enemy’ of Civil Rights

by Pam Key9 Jun 20170

This week on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Vice President Mike Pence was a “true believer in alt-right stuff” and a “true enemy” of civil rights.

When asked if President Donald Trump is impeached would a President Pence worry him, Sharpton said, “Very worried. Pence is a true believer in alt-right stuff, a true enemy, in my opinion, of a lot of civil rights measures from what he showed as governor of Indiana. And he has a more dignified, presentable persona. He will be more difficult to beat. Pence is not a better option than Trump.”

