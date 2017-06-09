Trump: ‘100%’ Willing to Testify Under Oath

During his joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President Donald Trump said he would be “100 percent” be willing to testify under oath about his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Partial transcript as follows:

ABC’s JON KARL: I want to get back to James Comey’s testimony. You suggested he didn’t tell the truth in everything he said. He did say under oath that you told him to let the Flynn — you said you hoped you could let the Flynn investigation go.

TRUMP: I didn’t say that.

KARL: So he lied about that?

TRUMP: Well, I didn’t say that. I will tell you. I didn’t say that.

KARL: And did you ask you to pledge loyalty?

TRUMP: And there would be nothing wrong if I did say it read today but I did not say that.

KARL: And did he ask you for a pledge of loyalty from you?

TRUMP: No, he did not.

KARL: So he said those things under oath. Would you be willing to speak under oath and give your version of those events?

TRUMP: 100%. I hardly know the man. I’m not going to say I want you to pledge allegiance. What would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? Think of that. I hardly know the man. It doesn’t make sense. No, I didn’t say that, and I didn’t say the other.