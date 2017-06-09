Trump on If ‘Tapes’ Exist of Comey Conversation: ‘I’ll Tell You About That Maybe Sometime in the Near Future’

Pres. Trump on if “tapes” exist of his conversations with Comey: "Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future.” pic.twitter.com/774tQzgGQf

Friday during his joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President Donald Trump was asked if tapes existed of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump said he would address that “maybe sometime in the near future.”

Trump said, “Well, I’ll tell you something about that maybe sometime in the very near future. In the meantime, no collusion, no obstruction. He’s a leaker. But we want to get back to running our great country, jobs, trade deficits. We want them to disappear fast. North Korea, big problem. The Middle East, a big problem.”

“So, that’s what I am focused on. That’s what I have been focused on. But yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction. We are doing very well. It’s almost impossible for the Democrats to lose the electoral college, as you know. You have to run up the whole East Coast and win everything as a Republican, and that’s what we did. So it was just an excuse. But we were very, very happy and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said and some of the things that he said just weren’t true. Thank you very much. Do you have a question?”

