Valerie Jarrett: Trump Abdicated U.S. Role as ‘Beacon of Hope’ With Paris Accord Exit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Last week in Washington D.C. at a discussion sponsored by the Raben Group, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett spoke about President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

She said that decision meant he was “abdicating” America’s role as both a “beacon of hope” and the leader of the world.

Jarrett said, “It is unrefuted science that there are man-made consequences that are leading to the degradation of our planet. And it was unprecedented to have so many countries, nearly 200 countries from around the world, who followed the United States’ lead on this issue and came to the table and not just the government leaders but in our country, just hundreds and hundreds of large corporations signed on recognizing that it is not anti-business to care about our climate it is not an either or, it is a both and an imperative.”

She continued, “So I think it signals to the world that the United States is not serious about protecting our planet. Now, I don’t know what other way to interpret a decision that I think could be as dramatically negatively impactful as that decision. And what it means is the rest of the world will move forward without us and the United States has always been that beacon of hope, the leader, the world leader, that’s why we’re called the world leader and we’re basically abdicating that role, so that’s disappointing to me.”

(h/t PJ Media)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN