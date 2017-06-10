Ben Stein: ‘Trump Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’ — ‘These Leaks Are All BS’

During Saturday’s “Cavuto on Business,” former Nixon and Ford speechwriter, actor and author Ben Stein said in a discussion about James Comey’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that President Donald Trump did not do anything wrong because he did not order Comey to stop the investigation into Russian collusion.

“Trump didn’t do anything wrong,” Stein declared. “He did not order Comey to stop the investigation. He did not order anybody to stop the investigation. The bottom line is that these leaks are all BS.”

