Judge Jeanine: Comey ‘Addicted to Drama,’ Downfall Was His ‘Hubris’

In her Saturday “Opening Statement” on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro reacted to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Pirro said Comey is “addicted to drama and center stage,” adding that his downfall was his “hubris.”

“[O]ne thing never leaked [was] that Donald Trump was never under investigation,” Pirro stated. “Why refuse to say the president is not under investigation? You say because maybe one day he will be? That’s your response? Maybe one day Martians will take a seat on the United States Supreme Court. Could it be, Jim that being a team player is not in your DNA, that only center stage will do for you? And you’re pretty damn wily when asked if an FBI agent has a duty to report a crime.”

She went on to say, “Jim, you are a political operative, you always have been. One that’s addicted to drama and center stage. But, like the main character in all Greek tragedies, your downfall is a consequence of a tragic fall, a major weakness; your hubris.”

