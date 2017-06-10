Mark Levin: CNN Is Destroying the First Amendment — Jake Tapper Is ‘Evil’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of the forthcoming book “Rediscovering Americanism: And the Tyranny of Progressivism,” read from a Federalist piece by Ben Domenech laying out how Domenech viewed CNN’s “war” on President Donald Trump.

Domenech argued CNN was sacrificing “balance and centrism” in its quest against Trump.

Levin agreed with Domenech’s findings but took it a step further by declaring that CNN was “destroying the First Amendment” and that Trump was right to say the media are evil in some circumstances and singled out CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“You can see how CNN has changed its coverage,” Levin said. “CNN is at war with Trump. CNN is violating – CNN is destroying the First Amendment and freedom of the press. And when Jake Tapper says, ‘How dare President [Trump] call us evil?’ Jake, you’re evil. You’re unconscionable. All of you – because you know exactly what you’re doing. You don’t care.”

Later in the segment, Levin argued there was more truthful reporting on Russia TV than CNN, adding that he had never watched Russia TV before.

“I think you get more truthful reporting on Russia TV, which I have never watched in my life, than you get on CNN,” he added. “How do I know? Because you don’t get truthful reporting on CNN. And you know what you’re getting on Russia TV. They call themselves ‘Russia TV.’ ‘Oh – must be about Russia or something, Russia TV.’ CNN pretends to be something it’s not – an objective news organization. It’s not an objective news organization. They got one clown after another, one fool after another, one Democratic appointee after another.

