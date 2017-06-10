Van Jones: Clinton Campaign Took a Billion Dollars, Set It on Fire, Called It a Campaign

. @VanJones68 : "The Clinton campaign didn't spend $1 BILLION on POC or white working class - they spent it on themselves." #PPLSummit #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/C4uDTo3by2

Saturday at The People’s Summit in Chicago, former Obama green jobs czar and CNN contributor Van Jones ripped Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Jones took aim at the amount of money spent in the losing effort and how that money was spent.

“First of all, I don’t mean to be rude — and I don’t mean to offend anybody,” Jones said. “But the people who ran the Hillary Clinton campaign did not spend their money on white workers, and they did not spend it on people of color. They spent it on themselves. They spent it on themselves, let’s be honest. They took a billion dollars, a billion dollars, a billion dollars, and set it on fire, and called it a campaign! That wasn’t a campaign. That’s not a campaign.”

“A billion dollars for consultants,” he added. “A billion dollars for pollsters. A billion dollars for a data operation, that was run by data dummies who couldn’t figure out that maybe people in Michigan needed to be organized.”

