Bill O’Reilly: I May Be Back on Television Soon

Friday during a lengthy interview via Skype, former Fox News “The O’Reilly Factor” host Bill O’Reilly discussed his possible future plans with Newsmax TV’s John Bachman.

O’Reilly said television could be in the works, or he could keep his presence on the Internet.

“I may come back to television, it depends,” O’Reillys said. “We’re living in a pretty vicious age now. Whoever I work for is going to have to have a lot of courage to stop the far left from attacking sponsors and spreading lies about people.”

“I may come back to television, or I may continue on the ‘net,” he said. “We tweeted during the Comey hearings. Three million people were involved with the tweeting that I did on that. This is a very powerful medium, as is Newsmax.”

O’Reilly commended his former colleague Sean Hannity, who O’Reilly argued the same type of attacks properly.

