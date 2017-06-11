Dem Rep Ted Lieu: Trump’s Tweets Could Be Obstruction of Justice

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweet this morning calling former FBI Director James Comey “cowardly” could be “obstruction of justice.”

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

Lieu said, “If President Trump is trying to get James Comey to stop talking then yes, that could be obstruction of justice. Keep in mind these are not leaks. A private citizen can disclose unclassified conversations today, yesterday, tomorrow.”

