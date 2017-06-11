SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Ted Lieu: Trump’s Tweets Could Be Obstruction of Justice

by Pam Key11 Jun 20170

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweet this morning calling former FBI Director James Comey “cowardly” could be “obstruction of justice.”

Lieu said, “If President Trump is trying to get James Comey to stop talking then yes, that could be obstruction of justice. Keep in mind these are not leaks. A private citizen can disclose unclassified conversations today, yesterday, tomorrow.”

