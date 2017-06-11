Dem Sen Manchin: No Evidence ‘Whatsoever’ of Collusion

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he had seen no evidence of collusion “whatsoever” between the Trump campaign and Russian during their investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked about “collusion” by host George Stephanopoulos, Manchin said, “You know, we haven’t seen any of that whatsoever, George, we’ve been looking and showing everything that they possibly have. That has not led to that.”

