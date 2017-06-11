Donna Brazile: Democrats Are Not Overreaching With Russia-Trump Questions

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile said she did not think the Democrats were “overreaching” with their questions about the Trump campaign’s role in Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Brazile said, “First of all, I don’t think the Democrats are overreaching. I mean this is about the integrity of our democracy — democratic process. It’s about what happened in 2016. To suggest, as Donald Trump constantly put out, that somewhere or a no, this is sour grapes, this is not sour grapes. This is about the country being attacked by a hostile foreign government and Donald Trump basically only caring about himself.”

(h/t RCP Video)

