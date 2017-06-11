Doug Schoen: Comey Leak ‘Smells to High Heaven’

On Sunday’s New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Democratic pollster Doug Schoen reacted to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Although Schoen told host John Catsimatidis that does not think Comey leaking memos is illegal, he did say it “smells to high heaven.”

“It’s perfectly clear that he did leak,” Schoen stated. “I am not sure what he did was illegal, I’m not sure it was inappropriate, but from a public relations point of view, it smells to high heaven.”

