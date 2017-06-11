Gingrich: ‘Congress Should Now Intervene and Should Abolish the Independent Counsel’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Sunday in an interview on New York AM 970 radio show “The Cats Roundtable” that it was very clear that former FBI Director James Comey hated President Donald Trump after he made it known he leaked memos.

He also urged Congress to act to abolish the independent counsel established by the Department of Justice to investigate alleged ties between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis, “The more amazing thing I thought that Comey did that I think is going to have a lot of repercussions is Comey admitted publicly, in fact, boasted about it, that he had deliberately leaked … in order to set up the pressure to get a special, independent counsel. And I think that is an astonishing statement.”

“[I]t’s very clear that Comey hates Trump,” he continued. “I think Congress should now intervene and should abolish the independent counsel because Comey makes so clear that it’s the poison fruit of a deliberate manipulation by the FBI director leaking to the New York Times to deliberately set up this particular situation. I think it is very sick.”

