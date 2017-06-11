GOP Sen Lee: Not a ‘Scintilla’ of Evidence of Collusion, Obstruction by Trump

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” discussing FBI director James Comey testimony last week and the investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said there was not a “scintilla” of evidence that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russians or obstructed justice.

Lee said, “Look, in this circumstance, if he’s got evidence of collusion bring it forward. If he’s got evidence of corruption, of obstruction, bring it forward. I have yet to see anything even a scintilla and so it’s time to wrap this up and time to move on. I don’t see any evidence of anything happening here and it is a result I think it’s time to move forward.”

He added, “I don’t see that that amounts to obstruction. I don’t see any evidence of intent to obstruct. I don’t see any indication that there was even the potential for corruption here or for obstruction of justice.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN