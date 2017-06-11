GOP Senator: Trump ‘Clearly Does Not Fully Understand or Appreciate the Boundaries’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said during President Donald Trump’s meeting with former FBI Director James Comey that Trump should not have discussed the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Collins said, “The conversation should not have occurred. There’s just no doubt about that.”

“It’s not an excuse,” she added. “The president clearly does not fully understand or appreciate the boundaries but he should.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

147