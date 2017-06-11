Harvard’s Tribe: ‘Perjury About a Blowjob Is Not Nearly as Serious as Perjury About’ Russian Meddling

Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe, who has called for President Donald Trump to be impeached, said unlike former President Bill Clinton lying about sexual misconduct, Trump perjuring himself about the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election would be “serious.”

When asked about Trump potentially perjuring himself in light of Clinton being charged with perjury, Tribe said, “I think there’s serious potential. I must say, just being blunt about it, that perjury about a blowjob is not nearly as serious as perjury about the Russian attack on our democracy. Talk about the end not justifying the means.”

