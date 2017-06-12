Dean Cain: Kaepernick Disrespected the Flag With Protest, Alienated a Lot of NFL Fans

TMZ Sports spoke with actor Dean Cain about free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest.

Cain told TMZ that the protest “alienated an awful lot of football fans,” adding that it was disrespectful to the American flag and those who fought and died for it.

“I personally didn’t like it at all,” Cain said of the protests.

“I hope we see less of it,” he continued. “Travel the world a little bit and understand the rights that you have as an American that people fought and died for to give to you.”

