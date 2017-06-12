Elizabeth Warren: Sessions ‘Needs to Be Fired’

Monday on CNN’s “The Axe Files,” a podcast from the University of Chicago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), said Attorney General Jeff Sessions needed “to be fired.”

Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, where he will be questioned about Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week about the attorney general’s role in Comey’s meetings with President Donald Trump.

Sessions recused himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election because he failed to disclose two meetings with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation hearings.

In referring to the incident where Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shut down Warren for criticizing Sessions, she said, “I opposed Sessions for being Attorney General of the United States. And you may remember, I got sent away from the Senate for that and got shut down and not allowed to speak again until after the vote. That was the rule. I could not speak again until the Senate had had a chance to vote on Jeff Sessions.”

She added, “He needs to be fired. He needs to be taken out of that job. If you’re not going to be honest during your confirmation hearing, then you ought to be gone.”

