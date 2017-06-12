Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Not My President,’ Leads Crowd in ‘Impeach 45’ Chant

Sunday at the annual LA Pride parade and resist march, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) led the crowd in a chant to “impeach 45.”

Waters said, “He is not my president. He is not your president. He lies. He cheats. He’s a bully. He disrespects us all. If he thinks he can mess with the LGBT community, he better look at what happened right here in West Hollywood. You deny, you disrespect, and you will find that there are people who have the courage to organize and to take back whatever needs to be taken back. We resist this president because he stands for the worst of everything. And guess what, I know that people may not quite be ready. I know some are a little hesitant. I know some are saying I’m not so sure, Maxine, that what you are saying is the right thing, but I’m saying, impeach 45. Impeach 45.”

After the chant, she added, “I love you all. And I know that we are going to take our country back from him. I know you have the strength. I know that you have the courage. I know that each of you knows you have the power! Stay woke!”

