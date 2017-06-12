Oliver Stone Blames Hillary, Not Russia for 2016 Election: ‘She Didn’t Run a Very Good Campaign’

Monday on “CBS This Morning,” documentary filmmaker Oliver Stone expressed his skepticism over the claim 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was a victim of Russia’s meddling in last fall’s presidential election.

Stone, who was promoting his Showtime special “The Putin Interviews,” said he was “of the opinion” Clinton’s loss was due to her not running “a very good campaign.”

Partial transcript as follows:

ROSE: U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia did meddle. He’s alluded to it, said it might not have been the country but somebody in Russia might have done it.

KING: A patriot.

ROSE: A patriot might have done it. Don’t you — having talk to him, having made a measurement of the man and being in Russia have some sense, and knowing America well — have some sense of knowing if the Russians meddled in the election?

STONE: I don’t know, Charlie. I — you know, why would they? There’s, you know, Mrs. Clinton is way in the lead. You know, why would you even take the position that Trump is going to be a candidate. It didn’t look like he was going to win. That was quite a shock. You know, I’m of the belief that she did not win and that she did not run a very good campaign. And, you know, there was a lot of — on the footprints, on the digital footprints there’s a lot of confusion. The intel agencies’ people, that’s not an estimate. That’s an assessment.