AG Sessions to Dem Sen Harris: ‘I’m Not Able to be Rushed This Fast — It Makes Me Nervous’

Tuesday at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing featuring testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) peppered Sessions with questions repeatedly cutting him off before he could answer.

Partial transcript as follows:

HARRIS: To your knowledge, did you have any communication with any Russian businessmen or any Russian nationals?

SESSIONS: I don’t believe I had any conversation with —

HARRIS: Are you aware of —

SESSIONS: I don’t believe I had any conversation with Russian businessmen or Russian nationals, although a lot of people were at the convention. It’s conceivable that —

HARRIS: Sir, I have just a few —

SESSIONS: Let me qualify. If I don’t qualify, you’ll accuse me of lying. I need to be correct as best I can.

HARRIS: I do want you to be honest.

SESSIONS: I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.