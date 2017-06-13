AG Sessions to Dem Sen Harris: ‘I’m Not Able to be Rushed This Fast — It Makes Me Nervous’

Tuesday at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing featuring testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) peppered Sessions with questions repeatedly cutting him off before he could answer.
Partial transcript as follows:
HARRIS: To your knowledge, did you have any communication with any Russian businessmen or any Russian nationals?
SESSIONS: I don’t believe I had any conversation with —
HARRIS: Are you aware of —
SESSIONS: I don’t believe I had any conversation with Russian businessmen or Russian nationals, although a lot of people were at the convention. It’s conceivable that —
HARRIS: Sir, I have just a few —
SESSIONS: Let me qualify. If I don’t qualify, you’ll accuse me of lying. I need to be correct as best I can.
HARRIS: I do want you to be honest.
SESSIONS: I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.
