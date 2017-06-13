Dem Sen Heinrich Accuses AG Sessions of ‘Impeding’ the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Election

Tuesday at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing featuring testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) accused Sessions of “impeding this investigation” with his refusal to answer questions about his discussions with President Donald Trump.

Heinrich said, “My understanding is that you took an oath, raised your right hand here today and said you’d solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Now you’re not answering questions. You’re impeding this investigation. So my understanding of the legal standard is that you either answer the question — that’s the best outcome — you say this is classified can’t answer it here, answer in closed session that’s bucket number two.”

“Bucket number three is to say I’m invoking executive privilege,” he continued. “There’s no appropriateness bucket. It’s not a legal standard. Can you tell me what are the long-standing DOJ rules that protect conversations made in the executive without invoking executive privilege?”

