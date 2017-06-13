Dennis Rodman on North Korea Trip: ‘Just Trying to Open a Door’

NBA Hall of Fame’s Dennis Rodman arrived in North Korea Tuesday morning for a trip he says he hopes will “open a door” for his former “Celebrity Apprentice” boss — President Donald Trump.

“I’m just here to see some friends and have a good time,” Rodman told a reporter at the Pyongyang airport.

Rodman, who last visited North Korea in 2014, is friends with both President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The five-time champion believes Trump is “happy” with his trip.

“Well, I’m pretty sure he’s pretty much happy with the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need,” Rodman said.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent